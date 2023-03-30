Sri Rama Navami celebrated on colorful note across erstwhile Adilabad district

MLA Ramanna takes part in Sri Ramnavami festivities celebrated in Adilabad on Thursday.

Adilabad: Sri Rama Navami festival was celebrated on a colorful note across the erstwhile Adilabad district on Thursday. The celestial wedding of Lord Rama with Seetha and feeding the devotees were held to mark the occasion.

MLA Jogu Ramanna took part in the festivities organized at the temples of Lord Rama in the district centre, Sri Kodanda Ramalayam at Chanda (T) village in Adilabad mandal and at Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy temple in Jainath mandal centre. He was accompanied by District Central Cooperative Bank Chairman Addi Bhoja Reddy, BRS leader Mettu Prahlad and many others.

Meanwhile, the religious affair was conducted on a colorful note on the premises of Sree Seetaramalayam, Shivaramalayam of Old Mancherial and Sri Kodandaramalayam of Gouthaminagar and Ramakrishnapur town, and Sri Seetharamalayam of Bellampalli and Mandamarri towns in Mancherial district. Local MLA N Diwakar Rao attended the ceremony held at Sri Vishwanath Swamy temple.

Anjaniputra Real Estate of Mancherial town fed the devotees who attended the wedding ceremony at temples in Medariwada, Mandamarri, Ramakrishnapur, Krishna Colony, Venkatapur, Srirampur and other parts of the district.