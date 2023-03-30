Sri Rama Navami celebrations in Hyderabad draw large crowds to temples

On the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, Hyderabad was abuzz with activity as devotees thronged temples and also joined Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:51 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: In a stunning display of devotion and fervour, scores of devotees thronged temples and also joined Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra to celebrate Sri Rama Navami in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The city was abuzz with activity as people made their way to various temples to offer prayers to Lord Rama.

From the centuries-old Sita Rama Chandra Swamy temple at Ammapally to the lesser-known temples in the city, devotees flocked to participate in the kalyanam (marriage ceremony) and seek blessings from the divine couple.

While some temples had set up queue lines for the distribution of talambralu (rice mixed with turmeric powder), others had arranged for special offerings and prasadams for the occasion. The smooth flow of devotees was ensured, and security was beefed up in and around the temple premises.

But the celebrations were not just limited to the temple premises. The shobha yatras (processions) took off from different temples and winding through the bylanes of the colonies and making for a colorful spectacle joined the main procession.

As the day progressed, the crowds only got bigger, with people from all walks of life coming together to celebrate the festival.