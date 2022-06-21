Srikakulam: Rogue bear caged

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:20 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Srikakulam: Forest officials on Tuesday caught the rogue bear which killed a farmer and injured many others in Kidisingi village of Vajrapukotturu mandal in the district.

The bear was traced to a house in the village, tranquilised and put in a cage. It was then shifted to an animal rescue centre here.

It is believed that the wild bear had strayed into the village in search of food and water and had attacked eight farmers who were working in cashew and mango groves, inflicting severe injuries. The injured were shifted to the government hospital where the condition of six of them is said to be critical.

The bear on Sunday killed a 70-year-old man K Kodanda Rao.

As the villagers were panic stricken, the forest department sent a special rescue team that kept a watch on its movements and traced it to a villager’s house in an orchard. They alerted the neighbouring houses and evacuated the villagers before the rescue operation and finally caught the bear alive, much to the relief of the Kidisingi villagers.