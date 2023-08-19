Srinagar’s Tulip Garden enters World Book of Records as Asia’s largest

07:30 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Srinagar: The exquisite Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, nestled in the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range in Srinagar on Saturday earned a prestigious spot in the World Book of Records (London).

This coveted recognition hails the garden as Asia’s largest tulip paradise, adorned with breath-taking array of 1.5 million tulip bulbs, representing a stunning ensemble of 68 distinctive tulip varieties.

In a formal ceremony held today at the Tulip Garden, Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Gardens & Parks, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad was honoured with the certification by President and CEO of World Book of Records (London), Santosh Shukla. Commissioner Secretary expressed gratitude to the World Book of Records (London) team for acknowledging the magnificence of Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden.

He deemed the recognition as a monumental achievement, one that would not only elevate the stature of Srinagar’s floral treasure but also contribute to the growth of the local economy in Kashmir. He said that the inclusion in the World Book of Records is not only a recognition of Srinagar’s blossoming gem but also a celebration of the enchanting bond between humanity and nature.

President and CEO of World Book of Records Santosh Shukla also extended his congratulations to the Central Working Committee of the organisation for the feat. He said that this recognition underscores the unparalleled beauty and magnificence of Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, positioning it as a symbol of nature’s splendour and human ingenuity.

Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, affectionately known for its breathtaking vista, not only boasts a splendid collection of tulips but also serves as a haven for a myriad of flower species. Delicate Daffodils, fragrant Hyacinths, resplendent Roses, charming Ranunculi, vibrant Muscaria, and enchanting Iris blooms flourish alongside the iconic tulips, creating an enchanting tapestry of colors and fragrances.