Srinivas Goud welcomes High Court order

A petition was filed against him alleging that he had submitted a false affidavit in the 2018 elections and that his election should be invalidated.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud welcomed the High Court order dismissing a petition filed against him alleging that he had submitted a false affidavit in the 2018 elections and that his election should be invalidated.

“The judgment revealed that justice and righteousness will always prevail,” the Minister said in a statement here on Tuesday. The Minister hails from a BC community and represents Mahabubnagar constituency. He stated that the petition was filed by a BC leader against him as part of a conspiracy hatched by two prominent party leaders, who feared that their existence was being lost in the constituency.

“Leaders should win the hearts of people and then win the elections. It is unfortunate that a few people are filing false cases and trying to win the elections” Srinivas Goud said, adding that false cases and baseless allegations would not stand long.