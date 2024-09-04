Telangana HC calls for action after elderly man complains of CCTV cameras invading privacy

Telangana HC dealt with a unique case, after an elderly man approached the court stating that CCTV cameras installed near his home were invading his privacy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 09:43 PM

Representational Image

By Legal Correspondent

Hyderabad: The High Court on Wednesday dealt with a unique case, after an elderly man approached the court stating that closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed by people near his home were invading his privacy. The court has asked for notices to be issued to those involved in the installation of the CCTV cameras.

Earlier, Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ petition filed by sexagenarian Bhiram Sunil Kumar, who challenged the installation of CCTV cameras wihch he alleged infringe on his privacy. The petition submitted by Kumar, a resident of Bhoodevinagar Colony in Alwal, contended that CCTV cameras installed by ‘unofficial respondents’ were directly pointed at his home, violating his privacy. Despite numerous objections and requests for redirection of the cameras since 2022, he said no action was taken by the authorities. Kumar’s counsel, T. Rahul, argued that the installation of the cameras was a clear invasion of Kumar’s privacy. He emphasized that while the property where the cameras were mounted was privately owned, that ownership did not give the property owners the right to infringe upon the privacy of Kumar or any other resident. He also sought court guidelines for installation of cameras in residential areas.

In response to the arguments presented, Justice Vijaysen ordered that notices be issued to the involved parties. The court has scheduled the matter for further adjudication to address the privacy concerns raised and to determine appropriate actions regarding installation of CCTV cameras.