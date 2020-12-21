Srinivas Reddy-Saptagiri starrer House Arrest launched

PrimeShow Entertainment has announced their Production No 3 titled House Arrest with Srinivas Reddy and Saptagiri playing the lead roles and Sekhar Reddy Yerra of 90 ML fame directing it.

Indian film production and distribution company PrimeShow Entertainment is aiming to entertain audience with different genre films and consequently willing to become one of the leading production houses in the near future.

Star director Bobby attended the event and sounded the clapboard for the muhurtam shot on Srinivas Reddy and Saptagiri. Asrin Reddy is the executive producer of this out-and-out family entertainer which will have top-notch technical team working for it. Anup Rubens renders soundtracks, J Yuva Raj handles cinematography, Chota K Prasad is the editor and Chandra Bose pens lyrics. Other characters in the film include Adhurs Raghu, Ravi Prakash and Sunayana.

