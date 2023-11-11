Srisailam: Leopard dies after being hit by a unknown vehicle

Forest department officials transported the leopard's carcass to Sunnipenta for a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.
Nandyal: A leopard died after being hit by an unknown vehicle at Paladhara Panchadara near Srisailam in Nandyala district on Friday night.
As soon as the incident came to light, a team led by Sunnipenta Range Officer Narsimhulu promptly reached the scene. Forest department officials transported the leopard’s carcass to Sunnipenta for a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.
The forest officials identified the dead cheetah as six months old.