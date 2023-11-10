TDP, Jana Sena trying to create fear psychosis in Andhra Pradesh

Minister for Fisheries and Dairy Development, Seediri Appalaraju recalled that the TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu had ruined the Chittoor Dairy and handed over the Sangam, Visakha, and Krishna dairies to his men through Max law.

Published Date - 07:30 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Tadepalli: The Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party have been trying to create a fear psychosis in Andhra Pradesh by a false campaign during the past four and a half-years, according to Minister for Fisheries and Dairy Development Seediri Appalaraju.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, he recalled that the TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu had ruined the Chittoor Dairy and handed over the Sangam, Visakha, and Krishna dairies to his men through Max law. “Everybody knows how he destroyed Chittoor dairy. We wonder how the Sangam dairy of the government has slipped into the hands of TDP leader Dhulipalla Narendra. Sangam dairy owned 73 acres of land and they took Rs.150 crore loans on it. There are court cases going on with respect to the lands grabbed by Narendra and dairies. The TDP leaders had been looting public properties with impunity,” he alleged.

Noting that the TDP leaders were scared of the name Amul, the minister said thanks to Amul, the dairy farmers in the state had benefited a great deal. “Before the advent of Amul, the Sangam dairy was paying only Rs.58 to farmers which has now increased to Rs.69.35. In the past, they increased milk price once in a year or two but after Amul’s arrival, the prices were increased eight times to benefit the farmer. This is Jagan’s Pavavelluva effect. Unable to stomach this, the yellow media is going hammer and tongs against us,” he stated.

Appalaraju said that 3.73 lakh farmers were giving milk to Amul through which the dairy farmers gained an additional Rs.4,490 crore, he stated. While the Adarana scheme of Chandrababu failed to benefit any, the Cheyutha now saw each family gaining through a buffalo given to it, he explained, referring to the criticism of JSP leader Nadendla Manohar on Jagan’s programmes. “Manohar should find out facts before speaking. The TDP and JSP are always together. They contested separately last time with a clear understanding. Why is Pawan Kalyan who raised questions on Amaravati, now talking in its favour? Janasainiks should realise that he had sold away his party,” he stated.

On the remarks of State BJP president D. Purandeswari regarding liquor, the minister pointed out that all the liquor brands were introduced during Chandrababu’s tenure and therefore she should question him. If she feels there are irregularities in liquor trade, she should get a CBI probe initiated into it, he felt.