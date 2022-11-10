Srishti Shrivastava wants to be ‘Dharma’ heroine

Srishti is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and she has been dancing since she was four. She also loves reading books from different genres and hits the gym frequently.

Hyderabad: It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Srishti Shrivastava’s dreams are finally coming true. After working on several projects like ‘OK Jaanu’, ‘Girls Hostel’, ‘Gully Boy’, and ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, she became a household name – especially after her performance in ‘Maja Ma’.

“I’ve been working on my next film for the last two months and it will be out next year. I also have a show that I am working on, and then there’s the next season of ‘Girls Hostel’. Things are looking good for me,” shared Srishti with ‘Telangana Today’.

Srishti started off her career in acting with a lot of insecurities and fear as she didn’t know anyone in the industry. She did a lot of theatre and then contacted casting agencies and began auditioning. “Somehow ‘Girliyapa’ happened and then with ‘Gully Boy’, I could meet Zoya Akhtar for the last round of the auditions. I think that’s when things started changing for me and I could set foot in the industry properly. I began attracting other projects and things happened gradually for me,” she shares.

The actor felt ‘Maja Ma’ was a great learning experience for her as she could work with the legendary Madhuri Dixit. “Every day on the sets I was learning something from her and she gave me such useful titbits about acting techniques. Shooting for the film helped me a lot as an actor and a performer,” shared Srishti.

The former model wants to be a Dharma Productions’ heroine. “I have done many supporting roles and now I hope to do roles that carry the film. I want to do a love story very badly. I look up to actors like Alia Bhatt, Meryl Steep, and Smita Patil. In the present generation of actors, Alia’s body of work just stuns me,” she shared.

