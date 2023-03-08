Two women’s hostels at KU campus: Minister Satyavathi Rathod

Minister Satyavathi Rathod said two hostel buildings would be constructed with Rs 20 crore for women on the KU campus by next year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Source: Twitter/Satyavathi Rathod.

Hanamkonda: The State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is committed to the welfare and development of women in the State, Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said here on Wednesday.

Addressing the Women’s Day celebrations organised by the State government at the Kakatiya University auditorium here on Wednesday, she said two hostel buildings would be constructed with Rs 20 crore for women on the KU campus by next year. Stating that the government was conducting the Women’s Day in a grand manner since 2015 and honouring the achievers, the Minister listed out various welfare schemes being implemented by the State government including Arogya Lakshmi, KCR Nutrition Kits, KCR Kits, Balamrutham, and other programmes.

“Due to our efforts, the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has come down drastically,” she said, adding that the government had spent Rs 12 lakh crore for Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak in the State.

“This year, we are felicitating 27 achievers at this women’s day programme,” she said. The women achievers were handed over a cheque worth Rs 1 lakh and appreciation certificate.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLA Vinay Bhaskar, KUDA chairman Sunder Raj, Special Secretary Bharati Hollikeri, District Collector Sikta Patnaik, GWMC commissioner P Pravinya, ZP chairpersons Gandra Jyoti, Angoth Bindu, KU VC Prof T Ramesh, and others were present.