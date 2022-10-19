‘Maja Ma’ is a start of queer stories in India: Srishti Shrivastava

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:47 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: After ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ and ‘Girls Hostel’, actor Srishti Shrivastava tackles her next role as Madhuri Dixit’s daughter in Amazon Prime’s ‘Maja Ma’. The web film, directed by Anand Tiwari, takes a deep dive into how society fuels male privilege and unjust expectations of our women.

Srishti has been getting rave reviews for the role, especially her dance performance alongside Dixit who is India’s de facto dancing queen.

Speaking about the filmmaking process and her character, Srishti said, “‘Maja Ma’ is a progressive start to break gender stereotypes and a start of queer stories in India. There were lots of conversations that happened with Anand sir (director) when we started shooting, about what the film is about and about my character. My character works with the LGBTQ community so we needed to make sure I understood the background and so I met a lot of people from the community.”

She added, “Getting to work with Madhuri ma’am is something I will eternally be grateful for. I have been dancing to her songs since I was little and I know all the steps to all of her songs. I have been preparing since I was four years old. I was mentally prepared, but I was nervous the first day. She lives and breathes dance, and I completely get it because I function in a similar way. We totally got along and I was not nervous when I was dancing, I was having a blast with her.”

The Madhuri Dixit-starrer tells the story of a simple middle-class family whose lives start spiraling after the truth about its matriarch comes out.