SRK and Allu Arjun collaborating for ‘Jawaan’?

SRK’s upcoming action thriller ‘Jawaan’, starring Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra, among others, is set to hit the screens in June this year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:28 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Hyderabad: SRK’s upcoming action thriller ‘Jawaan’, starring Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra, among others, is set to hit the screens in June this year. The movie is written and directed by Tamil director Atlee.

Latest developments speculate the movie might also have a cameo appearance by South Superstar Allu Arjun. If these rumours are true, ‘Jawaan’ would be the ‘Pushpa’ actor’s first-ever Bollywood appearance. This news of a possible collaboration between the actors has taken the internet by storm. The fans eagerly await the official announcement by the makers.

SRK was last seen in ‘Pathaan’, earlier this year, which proved to be a blockbuster. It broke several records worldwide, with its life-time earning crossing Rs 500 crore. Hence, the fans have many expectations from ‘Jawaan’ too.

Simar Kaur