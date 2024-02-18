SRK flaunts ripped physique as he goes shirtless in Aryan Khan’s ad

| Srk Flaunts Ripped Physique As He Goes Shirtless In Aryan Khans Ad

By IANS Published Date - 18 February 2024, 03:25 PM

Mumbai: Known for his charismatic presence both on and off the screen, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again captivated fans by flaunting his chiseled physique in a shirtless appearance as he takes the centre stage in an advertisement, promoting his son Aryan’s fashion venture.

Turning muse for his son’s fashion brand D’YAVOL X, SRK shared the new ad campaign on his social media account, wherein we can see his ripped look from the 2023 action thriller ‘Pathaan’.

The video features ‘King Khan’ in long hair and beard look. He is sporting a black sunglasses, and holding a glass in his hand. It shows SRK flaunting his toned biceps and abs.

The video was featured at Mumbai airport. Sharing the snippet, SRK wrote: “Excited to see this now at the Mumbai airport new lifestyle stuff coming out soon. I like the new cargos.”

The video has sent the internet into a frenzy with fans showering love on the ‘Swades’ actor.

One fan said: “No one can replace Shahrukh Khan,” while another wrote: “woooowww pathaan look.” A user pointed out: “Those abs,” while one commented: “OMG That SRK’s poster is killer.”

In 2023, Aryan had launched his luxury apparel brand D’YAVOL X. He directed an advertisement video for the brand, featuring him and SRK which marked his first directorial venture.

Meanwhile, on the work front Aryan is currently filming a series, titled ‘Stardom’, for which he is the show runner, writer, and director.

SRK was last seen in the comedy drama ‘Dunki’, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.

