SRK’s Dunki streaming on this OTT platform!

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 03:37 PM

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s last release Dunki, which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani came out in theatres in December 2023 . The movie, as per reports, has grossed over Rs. 450 crore worldwide.

While there were initial reports of the movie making a digital debut on JioCinema, Dunki will now be streaming on another platform.

Dunki is now being streamed on Netflix since February 14. “Pack your bags! After a Dunki around the workd, @iamsrk is coming home… Dunki, now streaming on Netflix!,” posted the streaming platform on its official Instagram page.