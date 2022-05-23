| Ssc Exams Commence At 2861 Centres In Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:03 AM, Mon - 23 May 22

Hyderabad: The SSC Public Examinations commenced across 2,861 centres in the State on Monday morning.

A total of 5,09,275 students are appearing for the examinations and the authorities have made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the exams.

For monitoring the exams, 140 flying squads have been constituted and surveillance cameras too are equipped at centres.

The examination schedule commenced today with the first language paper.

