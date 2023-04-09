SSC exams: DGE issues instructions for holding Science exam on April 10

Directorate of Government Examinations has issued instructions for holding the Science subject SSC Public Examination

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has issued instructions for holding the Science subject SSC Public Examination on Monday.

The chief superintendents and departmental officers in the centres have been instructed not to utilize services of school assistants of physical and biological science working in the high and upper primary schools for exam work.

The examination will be conducted for 3 hours and 20 minutes i.e. 9.30 am to 12.50 pm with physical science (part-I) scheduled from 9.30 am to 11 am and biological science (part-II) from 11.20 am to 12.50 pm.

Officials were asked to collect the physical science answer scripts from students and issue biological science question papers between 11 am and 11.20 am. They were strictly told not to allow candidates to leave the exam hall between 11 am and 11.20 am. The paper (part-B) in both the subjects will be issued to candidates 15 minutes prior to the conclusion of each exam.

After the examination, the officials have been instructed to pack physical and biological science papers separately and send them to spot evaluation camps.

