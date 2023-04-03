SSC Public Exams 2023 commences smoothly across Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:09 AM, Mon - 3 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The SSC Public Exams 2023 have commenced on a smooth note at 2,652 centres across the State on Monday. The exam, which began at 9.30 am will conclude at 12.30 pm.

Students were allowed into centres one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. A total of 4,94,620 students including 2,49,747 boys and 2,44,873 girls registered for exams. The number of papers have been reduced from 11 to six.

The School Education department has deployed 144 flying squads to monitor exams, which will conclude on April 13.