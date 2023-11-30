SSC teacher recruitment case: CBI conducts raids at seven locations in West Bengal

The West Bengal SSC recruitment scam is a teacher recruitment scam that came into light after the arrest of Bengal BJP leader Partha Chatterjee, Trinamool Congress leader who served as the education minister in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet until his arrest on 23 July 2022.

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday conducted searches at seven places in West Bengal in connection with SSC teacher recruitment case, said CBI officials.

Former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee are facing a probe into the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.

ED has also arrested former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, his alleged aide Arpita Mukherjee, TMC MLA and the ex-president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya, TMC youth wing leaders Kuntal Ghosh and Santanu Banerjee, Ayan Sil in this case where it has filed a total of five charge sheets under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).Partha Chatterjee was also suspended by the TMC after his arrest by the ED.

Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged recruitment scam in September this year.

The summons to the TMC MP came weeks after the central probe agency conducted raids in the office of ‘Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd’ which the federal agency alleged was “used for making dubious transactions running into crores of rupees.” Last year, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against eight accused including Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee in the Teachers Recruitment Scam in West Bengal before the PMLA Special Court, Kolkata.