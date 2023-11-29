CBI nabs CBFC regional officer, PNB branch manager in two separate bribery cases

The CBFC officer had allegedly demanded the amount as bribe to issue the Censor Certificate for a film made by complainant.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:17 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a regional officer of the Central Board of Film Certification, Bengaluru and two private persons for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs. 15,000.

According to an official press release, the suspect reduced the demanded amount to Rs. 12,000 and accepted the amount when CBI laid the trap and caught him.

The officer had allegedly demanded the amount as bribe to issue the Censor Certificate for a film made by complainant. A search was later conducted at the regional officers’ office in which the CBI recovered Rs. 3,00,000.

The suspect will be produced before the Special Judge for CBI Cases in Bengaluru.

In another case, the CBI has arrested a branch manager of Punjab National Bank’s Badarpur Branch in Karmganj in Assam after the suspect was caught demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 15,000.

A case was registered based on the complaint made against the suspect by the complainant who alleged that a loan of Rs, 9,46,200 was sanctioned by the bank in connection with establishment of a mineral water plant in Kalairbond Badarpur Ghat, in Karimganj, Assam under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and an amount of Rs. 1,28,000 from the working capital was diverted in TDR account without the consent of the complainant.

It was further alleged that the branch manager demanded a bribe of Rs. 60,000 from the complainant for release of TDR of Rs.1.28 lakh and also for the loan earlier sanctioned. It was also alleged that the suspect later reduced the bribe to Rs.50,000 on negotiation.

The suspect was produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Guwahati (Assam). The accused later remanded to Judicial Custody by the Court.