ST badli workers test: Certificates verification from June 6 in Kothagudem

Published Date - 06:49 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Kothagudem: The certificates verification of candidates on the merit of ST badli workers (underground) examination was scheduled to take place from June 6 to 11 at SCCL Head Office in Kothagudem. Certificates of around 120 selected candidates would be verified per day. The selection list was posted on the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) website on May 28 and a provisional appointment order was dispatched to the candidates’ addresses, said a statement from the company.

Similarly the information was also sent to the candidates phone numbers and email IDs. The candidates have to come with all required original certificates to the recruitment wing at the Head Office at 9.30 am for verification of documents.

It might be noted that SCCL on May 6 has announced the results of ST badli workers examination held on June 10, 2018, to fill up 665 ST badli worker posts following the directions from State Level Legislators Committee of Scheduled Tribes.

As many as 37935 candidates applied, of them 27279 candidates appeared for the written test. But the results were withheld as some organisations went to court against the badli worker test and cases were pending before the court.

At the directions of the SCCL CMD, N Sridhar, the company Director (PA&W), N Balram put up efforts to clear the pending court cases paving the way for the announcement of the results after evaluation of the OMR sheets.

