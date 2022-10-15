St Francis College for Women organises 42nd Graduation Day in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:22 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan and Vice Chairperson & Managing Director, ELICO Ltd, Vanitha Datla participated in the ceremony

Hyderabad: A total of 52 gold medals were awarded to the students for their academic achievements at the 42nd Graduation Day of St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, held here on Saturday.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Vice Chairperson & Managing Director, ELICO Ltd, Vanitha Datla participated in the ceremony and gave away the graduation certificates.

In her address, the Governor appreciated the efforts of the institution in serving womanhood with a commendable energy and enthusiasm and emphasized that the students need to face the challenges of life with conviction and courage as the society is still not open to encourage women.

Vanitha Datla who is an alumna of the institution lamented on the fact that women force contribute a minimal 22 per cent to the country’s GDP.

The College Principal, Dr Sr Sandra Horta, in her address spoke about the 62 year old grand history of the institution and the milestones achieved in reaching its current position in the National Institute Rankings.