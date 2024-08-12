Staff member injured as oxygen cylinder bursts at Lucknow hospital

By PTI Published Date - 12 August 2024, 07:04 PM

Lucknow: A staff member of a state-run hospital here on Monday was injured when the regulator of an oxygen cylinder exploded due to pressure, an official said.

The victim suffered minor injuries in his hand, the official said.

The incident took place at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences when the man was preparing the cylinder for taking it to the ICU, the hospital’s spokesperson Dr Bhuvan Chandra Tiwari said.

No patient suffered any injury in the incident that occurred on the second floor of the hospital building, he said.

Elaborating the incident, Tiwari told PTI, “A patient was on oxygen, and he was to be shifted to the ICU for which an extra oxygen cylinder was required.” “The oxygen cylinder was being prepared

for the same when its regulator exploded,” he said, adding that the explosion also triggered sparks.

“A staff member, who was preparing the cylinder suffered minor injuries on his hand,” the doctor said.

The incident took place outside the patient ward and in a separate area marked for preparation of cylinders, Tiwari added.