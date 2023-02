Hyderabad: Man killed in freak accident at Kushaiguda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:49 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: In a freak mishap that occurred during unloading of oxygen cylinders, a passer-by was killed when he was hit by one of the cylinders that developed a snag, got launched like a rocket and landed on him at Kushaiguda road on Tuesday evening.

The victim Prakash (45), a resident of Cherlapally weaker section colony, was going on the Kushaiguda – Cherlapally road when the oxygen cylinder landed on him resulting in serious injuries and subsequent death.

ā€œA few workers were unloading a consignment of oxygen cylinders from a vehicle and shifting them into a company when the nozzle of one of the cylinder broke. The cylinder flew in the air and landed on Prakash. He died on the spot due to injuries,ā€ said Kushaiguda police.

The police registered a case and investigating.