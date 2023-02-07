Hyderabad: Man killed in freak accident at Kushaiguda

The police registered a case and investigating.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:49 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

The police registered a case and investigating.

Hyderabad: In a freak mishap that occurred during unloading of oxygen cylinders, a passer-by was killed when he was hit by one of the cylinders that developed a snag, got launched like a rocket and landed on him at Kushaiguda road on Tuesday evening.

The victim Prakash (45), a resident of Cherlapally weaker section colony, was going on the Kushaiguda – Cherlapally road when the oxygen cylinder landed on him resulting in serious injuries and subsequent death.

“A few workers were unloading a consignment of oxygen cylinders from a vehicle and shifting them into a company when the nozzle of one of the cylinder broke. The cylinder flew in the air and landed on Prakash. He died on the spot due to injuries,” said Kushaiguda police.

The police registered a case and investigating.