Stage set for Formula E race in Hyderabad

Much-awaited ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race will make its historic debut in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 11:48 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Formula E Races at NTR Marg, arrangements. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all geared up for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race on Saturday at the Hyderabad E-Prix Racetrack alongside Hussain Sagar Lake. Hyderabadis will be witnessing India’s first-ever Formula E race on a 2.8-km track, which features a total of 18 turns.

The venue will have a grandstand capacity of around 20,000 spectators, and the tickets are divided into four categories. The grandstand, which is priced at Rs 1,000 and the Charged Grandstand, priced at Rs 4,000, are already sold out. The tickets for Premium Grandstand — costing Rs 7,000 and the Ace Grandstand costing Rs 10,500 are still up for grabs. There is also an Ace Lounge package for Rs 1.25 lakh.

The major difference between Formula E and any other motorsport is the cars. All cars are electric and powered by a 250kW battery. They can reach speeds of up to 280km/h.

Additionally, the noise levels of the cars, when racing at full speed, reach just 80 decibels. These cars use hybrid tyres and are designed in a way that will last the entire race and in all weather conditions. There will be McLaren and Maserati in the lineup at the Formula E grid for the first time.

They will compete with Porsche, Jaguar, Nissan, and Mahindra among the 11 teams and 22 drivers in the Formula E race. Apart from this, there will also be an Allianz Fan Village that will host a variety of activities, including exhibitions from manufacturers like Mahindra and Formula E.