Hyderabad: Mahindra’s much-awaited XUV400 Electric SUV launched

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:19 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: Mahindra’s first C-segment electric SUV was launched at VVC Mahindra showroom at Kothaguda by Mahindra south Zonal Head Baneswar Banerjee, RSM Abhishek Kumar along with MD, VVC Mahindra, VV Rajendra Prasad, press release here on Monday said. Managing Director, VVC Mahindra, VV Rajendra Prasad said that the XUV400ev starts with an ex-showroom price of Rs 15.99 lakh and will be available in two variants including XUV400 EC and XUV400 EL in five colours.

“The bookings commence from January 26 and we are very happy to launch the much-awaited XUV400 Electric SUV here at VVC Mahindra Kothaguda showroom,” he said. The XUV400 EL is powered by a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery and offers MIDC range of up to 456 km while the XUV400 EC is powered by a 34.5 kWh lithium-ion battery and offers MIDC range of upto 375 km. Showroom CEO Raja Srinivas, General Manager, Srinivas Rao along with customers were present.

