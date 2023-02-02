Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad from Feb 5 in view of Formula E Race

Published Date - 08:14 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Hyderabad: In view of the Formula E Races at NTR Marg, the Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory and imposed restrictions of general traffic from February 5 to 12 except on February 6 when their will be some relaxations. The police however said the diversions will be made, if required as per the local situation.

Traffic coming from VV Statue (Khairatabad) towards Khairatabad flyover will be diverted towards Shadan College – Ravindra Bharati and traffic from Budda Bhavan/Nallagutta Junction towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted towards Ranigunj/Tank Bund.

The traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction towards Telugu Thalli will be diverted at Telugu Thalli starting flyover towards Katta Maisamma/Lower Tank Bund. Vehicles from Telugu Thalli towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar/Ravindra Bharathi Junction.

Traffic from BRKR Bhavan towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar/Ravindra Bharathi junction and traffic from Iqbal Minar junction towards Mint compound lane will be diverted towards Ravindra Bharathi junction. Traffic from Khairatabad Bada Ganesh lane towards Printing Press junction or Necklace Rotary will be diverted towards Rajdooth lane.

NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park will be closed due to formula E-Racing preparatory civil works.