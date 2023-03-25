Stage set for massive BRS public meeting in Maharashtra’s Kandhar Loha on March 26

About one lakh people from 16 mandals (taluks) of Nanded district are expected to attend the Kandhar Loha meeting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:26 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Hyderabad: Showcasing the Telangana model of development in Maharashtra, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is gearing up to cement its position in the neighbouring State with its second public meeting scheduled to be held at Kandhar Loha in Nanded on Sunday.

Considering the political developments in the last few days, Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao is expected to come down heavily on the BJP-led union government.

About one lakh people from 16 mandals (taluks) of Nanded district are expected to attend the Kandhar Loha meeting. Accordingly, elaborate arrangements are being made by the party to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the party workers.

The BRS has deployed 16 specially designed campaign vehicles equipped with LED screens to tour the villages and showcase the development work and welfare schemes in Telangana.

Sharing images of the arrangements at the venue, BRS MLA from Chennur Balka Suman tweeted: “Visited the premises of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao massive public meeting to be held on Sunday at Loha, Nanded”

After foraying into the national politics, this is the third meeting of the BRS party and the second in Maharashtra. The first public meeting was held at Bhokar of Nanded district on February 5 and was a huge hit with people from all sections turning up in large numbers.

The BRS had earlier announced its arrival on the national arena with huge support from different parties at a public meeting on January 18 in Khammam.

Given the overwhelming support for BRS, the party is learnt to have drawn plans for contesting the upcoming local body elections, including the Nanded Municipal Corporation polls.

Like in the past meetings, many leaders from other parties are likely to join the BRS in the presence of Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday.