Prominent people from Maharashtra join BRS

Many are coming forward to become members of BRS as they want their States to develop on par with Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hyderabad: Ahead of Kandhar public meeting, several prominent people having political affiliations from Maharashtra on Wednesday joined BRS in the presence of party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan.

The Chief Minister welcomed the leaders into the party with khandawas. Prominent among those who joined the party included Harshavardhan Jadhav, Suresh Gaikwad and Yashpal Binge.

The BRS leadership is expecting a large number of leaders and people joining the party during the Khandhar public meeting scheduled to be held on March 26. A large number of people are expected to attend the public meeting being addressed by the BRS chief.

Many were coming forward to become members of BRS as they want their States to develop on par with Telangana.