‘Telangana only state to extend support to farmers in many ways’

Farmers in Telangana, who experienced untold hardships, are now leading a happy life in the regime of KCR, said Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy speaks at the Athmeeya Sammelanam of BRS held in Dilawarpur mandal centre on Friday.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that Telangana was the only state to extend support to farmers in many ways. He was speaking at the Athmeeya Sammelanam of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) organized in Dilawarpur mandal centre on Friday.

Reddy said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre to farmers whose crops were damaged by unseasonal rains. However, both BJP and the Congress are unable to digest the monetary aid. He wondered whether any state ruled by the BJP extended similar financial support to farmers.

The minister further said that Rao, who spearheaded Telangana movement for water, funds and jobs, brought various sections to a single platform and achieved the separate state realizing the long pending dream of the people. Farmers, who experienced untold hardships, are now leading a happy life in the regime of Rao. The credit goes to innovative welfare schemes, he remarked.

Reddy regretted that the Centre was causing financial burden on the poor by hiking prices of essential commodities. He stated that Opposition parties were spreading false propaganda as they were jealous of innovative welfare schemes introduced by Telangana. He advised the cadres of the BRS to thwart the efforts of the parties and to promote the initiatives.

He lamented that the union government was ignoring Telangana by not sanctioning funds. He said that a Kendriya Vidyalaya and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya were not granted to Nirmal district even as the public had been demanding the facilities for a quite long time. He added that the long demanded Adilabad-Nirmal railway line was not realized so far.