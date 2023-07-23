| Stalin Extends An Invitation To Manipuri Sportspersons To Train In Tamil Nadu

Stalin extends an invitation to Manipuri sportspersons to train in Tamil Nadu

On behalf of the Sports department, Udhayanidhi has pledged to offer "high-quality" facilities.

By PTI Published Date - 11:26 AM, Sun - 23 July 23

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday invited sportspersons from violence-hit Manipur to train in his state, with his son and sports minister Udhayanidhi assuring all facilities for them in this connection.

In a statement, Stalin said the situation in Manipur was not conducive for the sportspersons there to train for events like Khelo India and Asian Games.

“I have directed Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to make arrangements for the Manipur sportspersons in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Udhayanidhi has assured to provide “high-quality” facilities on behalf of the Sports department.

Tamil Nadu will be hosting the 2024 edition of the Khelo India games.

Manipur was known for producing “champions, especially women champions” and Tamil Nadu was viewing the current state of affairs there with “deep concern and anguish,” Stalin said.

The CM said that Tamil culture was living by love and care and highlighted the saying “Yaathum oorey, Yaavarum kelir,” meaning “every place is mine, all people are my relatives.” This formed the basis of his directive on the Manipur sportspersons training in Tamil Nadu, he added.

Those from Manipur willing to avail of the benefit could contact +91-8925903047 or email the details including ID proof and training requirements to sportstn2023@gmail.com.