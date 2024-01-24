Wednesday, Jan 24, 2024
Stalin, Kamal Haasan wish Mamata Banerjee speedy recovery

Mamata Banerjee injured her forehead after her car had to make a sudden halt to avoid a collision with another vehicle in that state's Bardhaman.

By PTI
Published Date - 24 January 2024, 10:11 PM
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and actor-politican Kamal Haasan on Wednesday wished speedy recovery for West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who injured her forehead after her car had to make a sudden halt to avoid a collision with another vehicle in that state’s Bardhaman.

Stalin, ruling DMK President expressed shock over the incident.

“Shocked and concerned over the unfortunate incident involving Hon’ble West Bengal Chief Minister @MamataOfficial Didi. Wishing her strength and a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with her for a quick return to good health,” he said in a post on ‘X.’ Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) also wished the TMC supremo a speedy recovery.

“I heard about your accident today Mamata Ji. Wish you a speedy recovery. The country needs every champion of democracy to fight for the people of this great land,” he said on ‘X’.

