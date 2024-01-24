West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers minor head injury in car accident

WB CM Mamata Banerjee was returning to the State capital from an official engagement in East Burdwan, when she suffered a minor head injury as her car halted suddenly to avoid collision with another vehicle.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 04:32 PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee was injured in a car accident while returning to Kolkata from East Burdwan on Wednesday.

According a report on news agency PTI, a sudden braking jolted the Bengal Chief Minister, leading to her head hitting the windshield.

Mamata, who is being rushed back to Kolkata will be attended by doctors there, reports said.