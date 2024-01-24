West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers minor head injury in car accident

WB CM Mamata Banerjee was returning to the State capital from an official engagement in East Burdwan, when she suffered a minor head injury as her car halted suddenly to avoid collision with another vehicle.
She was returning to the State capital from an official engagement in East Burdwan, when she suffered a minor head injury as her car halted suddenly to avoid collision with another vehicle.
According a report on news agency PTI, a sudden braking jolted the Bengal Chief Minister, leading to her head hitting the windshield.
