Standard treatment protocols to treat Covid patients

Hyderabad: Despite facing the Covid pandemic last year, there continues to be a lot of confusion and misinformation on the way positive cases should be treated. Till a few days ago, the treatment procedures were different, as each hospital adopted its own protocols. To curtail this practice and ensure all patients get standardised care, the State government recently issued strict orders to the managements of private and government hospitals to adhere to standard treatment protocols of ICMR and MOHFW.

Here are the treatment protocols to treat mild, moderate, and severe Covid positive patients, which is being implemented across Telangana:

Mild (Upper respiratory tract symptoms and fever without shortness of breath or hypoxia)

1. Advise home isolation or Covid Care Centre

2. Mask, physical distance, and hand hygiene at home

3. Monitoring of temperature / pulse rate / oxygen saturation

4. Symptomatic treatment/regular follow-up of patient

5. Immediate medical attention if there is shortness of breath, high-grade fever or severe cough

Moderate (Individuals with respiratory rate of less than 24 per minute or Spo2 less than 94)

1. Hospital admission

2. Oxygen support: Target should be 92 per cent to 96 per cent

3. Antiviral therapy: Remdesvir for 5 days

4. Anti-inflammatory or immunomodulatory therapy: Methylprednisolone for 5-10 days

5. Anticoagulants: Heparin once a day.

6. Monitoring: Oxygen, serial Chest XRay, CT scan of chest, and other lab tests as per need

Severe (Individuals with respiratory rate of less than 30 per minute or Spo2 less than 90%)

1. ICU admission

2. Respiratory support: High Flow Nasal Cannula or CPAP and Intubation

3. Antiviral therapy: If the duration of illness is less than 10-14 days

4. Anti-inflammatory or immunomodulatory therapy: IV Methylprednisolone for 5-10 days and Tocilizumab

5. Anticoagulants: Heparin twice a day

6. Supportive measures: Maintain fluid balance and sepsis management

7. Monitoring: Oxygen, serial Chest X-Rays, CT scans if worsening and laboratory tests as per the need

