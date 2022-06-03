Stanley Lifestyles opens luxury home store in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:46 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Hyderabad: Stanley Lifestyles opened its first luxury home solution store Stanley Level Next in Hyderabad. The store offers complete luxury home interior solutions to customers.

With the store, it was also the launch of the kitchen and cabinets Cabinetry Cult by Stanley. The cabinets come in a variety of styles, colours, sizes and floor plans offering customers a range of styles and layouts for their kitchen and cabinetry needs of the entire home. The store spanning an area of 12,000 sqft, houses a range of furniture, cabinetry, accessories and a complete range of home solutions under one roof.

Sunil Suresh, founder and CEO, Stanley Group, said, “As makers of beautiful, we chose India’s most eclectic city Hyderabad to launch our first luxury home solutions store Stanley Level Next in Banjara Hills.”