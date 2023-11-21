Star Air launches flights from Shivamogga to Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:10 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Hyderabad: Star Air, the Bengaluru-based regional airline, commenced its operations from Shivamogga on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in its expansion strategy.

The airline has introduced routes connecting Shivamogga to Hyderabad, Tirupati, and the North Goa Airport. The service is set to operate four times a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, utilizing the advanced Embraer E175 aircraft.

Sanjay Ghodawat, the Chairman of Star Air, expressed his enthusiasm for the new route, highlighting the company’s commitment to enhancing connectivity for travelers.

He remarked, “At Star Air, we are dedicated to connecting people to the places that matter most to them. We are thrilled to introduce this new route, providing more options for travelers to explore the incredible cities of Ajmer and Pushkar.”