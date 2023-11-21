Hyderabad’s RGIA witnesses growth, exceeds 14 million passengers by October

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:01 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) continues its upward trajectory, marking an unprecedented surge in passenger traffic, breaking its own records for the highest ever year-to-date (YTD) passenger traffic. As of October 31, 2023, the airport has crossed a milestone, handling over 14 million passengers.

According to the latest figures released by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, the airport witnessed a surge in monthly traffic during the fiscal year 2024. October 2023 alone saw a staggering 2.1 million passengers passing through the airport gates.

In October, the passenger traffic at RGIA recorded 2,050,789 travelers, marking a substantial year-on-year (YoY) increase of 16 per cent. Additionally, there was a month-on-month (MoM) rise of 4 per cent.

The cumulative year-to-date statistics for FY2024 showcase a substantial upward trend. The airport, up until October 31, 2023, has facilitated the movement of 14,285,408 passengers. This figure signifies a YoY surge of 23 per cent. Comparatively, in the previous fiscal year (FY2023), the airport recorded a total passenger traffic of 21,000,093.

In tandem with the surge in passenger traffic, Hyderabad Airport has also observed a notable increase in aircraft movements. October witnessed 14,746 aircraft movements, reflecting a 14 per cent YoY rise and a 6 per cent MoM increase. Year-to-date statistics for FY2024 reveal a total of 98,918 aircraft movements, showcasing an 11 per cent YoY surge.