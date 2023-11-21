Tuesday, Nov 21, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Hyderabads Rgia Witnesses Growth Exceeds 14 Million Passengers By October

Hyderabad’s RGIA witnesses growth, exceeds 14 million passengers by October

In October, the passenger traffic at RGIA recorded 2,050,789 travelers, marking a substantial year-on-year (YoY) increase of 16 per cent.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 02:01 PM, Tue - 21 November 23
Hyderabad’s RGIA witnesses growth, exceeds 14 million passengers by October

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) continues its upward trajectory, marking an unprecedented surge in passenger traffic, breaking its own records for the highest ever year-to-date (YTD) passenger traffic. As of October 31, 2023, the airport has crossed a milestone, handling over 14 million passengers.

According to the latest figures released by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, the airport witnessed a surge in monthly traffic during the fiscal year 2024. October 2023 alone saw a staggering 2.1 million passengers passing through the airport gates.

In October, the passenger traffic at RGIA recorded 2,050,789 travelers, marking a substantial year-on-year (YoY) increase of 16 per cent. Additionally, there was a month-on-month (MoM) rise of 4 per cent.

The cumulative year-to-date statistics for FY2024 showcase a substantial upward trend. The airport, up until October 31, 2023, has facilitated the movement of 14,285,408 passengers. This figure signifies a YoY surge of 23 per cent. Comparatively, in the previous fiscal year (FY2023), the airport recorded a total passenger traffic of 21,000,093.

In tandem with the surge in passenger traffic, Hyderabad Airport has also observed a notable increase in aircraft movements. October witnessed 14,746 aircraft movements, reflecting a 14 per cent YoY rise and a 6 per cent MoM increase. Year-to-date statistics for FY2024 reveal a total of 98,918 aircraft movements, showcasing an 11 per cent YoY surge.

Related News

Latest News