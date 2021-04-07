STAR Hospitals aims for a holistic well-being

As a responsible healthcare provider, STAR Hospitals is always at the forefront in creating awareness amongst the society

By | Dr. TNJ Rajesh | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: Covid-19 has hit all countries hard, but its impact has been very severe on those communities which were already vulnerable. This year’s World Health Day is themed around “Building a Fairer, Healthier World”.

STAR Hospitals is one of the most prevailing and stimulating institutions renowned for offering unmatched patient-centred care and delivering clinical excellence. As a responsible healthcare provider, STAR Hospitals is always at the forefront in creating awareness amongst the society. At Star Hospitals, we are committed to ensure that everyone, everywhere, can realise the right to good health. Here’s the list of few simple, easy to implement health tips for holistic well-being.

HEALTHY DIET

A healthy diet is essential for good health and nutrition

For a person with normal BMI, daily calorie intake should not exceed 2,100

Rice is the staple food of India and particularly in South India, it is the primary food item. But it is always suggestible to prefer Brown Rice / Quinoa rice over white rice

Avoid deep-fried food items

For regular Indian cooking use oil that is high in mono unsaturated fatty acids like Rice Bran oil & for salads use extra virgin olive oil

Get back to our roots, opt for our age-old traditional food such as ragi / other millets

MODERATE INTENSITY PHYSICAL ACTIVITY

Apart from following healthy diet, it is imperative to do moderate intensity physical activity for a duration of 2 hours 30 minutes per week. But we should be calculating it from the time we start sweating because it is when we will be burning calories.

When it comes to physical activities, we shouldn’t set high targets, it will make us faint easily and eventually we will give up citing various reasons such as body pains. Physical activity doesn’t necessarily mean going to gym/exercising, you can also choose any activity which you can enjoy such as dancing/outdoor games etc.

MAINTAIN GOOD HYGIENE

Always wear mask whenever you step outside your home

Maintain social distancing

Avoid going to crowded places

Wash your hands regularly (for at least 60 seconds when using liquid soap & at least 30 seconds when using recommended hand sanitiser)

Cover your mouth / nose with flexed arm while coughing / sneezing

Avoid touching your face / noseWhile there are numerous tips that can help us to maintain healthy living, these simple measures can bring in significant improvement in our lives.

The department of Internal Medicine at STAR Hospitals provides comprehensive primary and specialty care to treat a wide array of potential diseases. They provide unrelenting services in managing patients with diabetes, as well as those with pre-diabetes, metabolic syndrome and insulin resistance. By focusing on life style interventions and employing the latest medications and technologies to treat or prevent diabetes, STAR Hospitals seeks to improve the health and well-being of patients.

(The author is a Consultant of Internal Medicine at Star Hospitals)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .