Hyderabad: Surgeons at Star Hospitals conduct successful kidney swap transplant surgeries

Authorities at Star Hospitals have also announced the launch of a kidney paired donation registry that will have details of potential donors and recipients of organs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 07:34 PM

Star Hospitals senior doctors at swap kidney transplants.

Hyderabad: The kidney transplant surgeons at Star Hospitals on Thursday announced successful paired kidney exchange or kidney swap transplant surgeries. The hospital authorities have also announced the launch of a kidney paired donation registry that will have details of potential donors and recipients of organs.

A kidney swap occurs when a living kidney donor is incompatible with their recipient but does match with another person who is waiting for a donor kidney. Such a system makes it possible to take-up two live donor transplants. The recipient patients included Maheswar Reddy and Raghunatha Reddy while the donor patients were Ramanamma and Meena.

Dr Gopichand Mannam, MD, Star Group of Hospitals said such initiatives ensure that patients have a proactive role in their journey to receiving a transplant. “To facilitate seamless registration and participation, Star Hospitals has launched a dedicated web page. This user-friendly interface will enable individuals to register for the Kidney Paired Donation Registry, providing a centralized hub for potential donors and recipients to connect,” he said.

Kidney Swap Transplants involve exchanging kidneys among incompatible donor-recipient pairs, facilitating life-saving matches that might otherwise be unattainable. This innovative approach significantly expands the pool of potential donors, providing a solution for patients facing compatibility challenges, Dr G Sridhar, senior nephrologist explained.