State, Centre trying to play political one-upmanship on paddy issue: Revanth

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:02 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

File Photo: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that both the State and Central governments were trying to play political one-upmanship on the paddy procurement issue.

“It is the responsibility of both TRS and BJP government at the State and Centre respectively to procure paddy produced by farmers’ in the State,” he said, speaking to media persons in New Delhi.

Alleging that farmers faced a lot of issues during the Vanakalam season paddy procurement, he said both Telangana and Central government neglected the issues and failed to initiate measures to ensure such issues do not recur, he said.

Demanding that the State government procure paddy produced in the State, he said Congress party leaders would lay siege to District Collectorates on Wednesday. Similarly, party leaders and workers would gherao Civil Supplies offices on Thursday across the State, he said.

Regarding the drug menace and preventive custody of many people from a pub in the city, the TPCC president said irrespective of political affiliations of those detained by the police, medical tests should be conducted on all the suspected persons.

Meanwhile, Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy along with his family members met AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore at the AICC Office in New Delhi.

