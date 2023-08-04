| Telangana Will Soon Come Out With Legislation On Cyber Crime Ktr

Telangana will soon come out with legislation on cyber crime: KTR

Referring to the violence in Haryana and Manipur, KTR pointed out that there are no problems in Telangana over religion or caste

Hyderabad: Telangana will soon come out with a legislation on cyber crime, State IT Minister K T Rama Rao said in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

“On cyber crime, Telangana is going to be the first state to come out with a legislation. Already, NALSAR (University of Law in Hyderabad) people are preparing. We will definitely bring that legislation,” he said.

Responding to questions about the growth in IT exports, he said the state is making rapid progress due to the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Between 1987 and 2014, the IT exports stood at Rs 56,000 crore. However, last year alone, the exports touched Rs 57,707 crore, he said.

The IT sector is also expanding to tier-2 cities, he added.

Speaking about tech jobs, he said while 4.50 lakh new jobs were created in the sector in the country during 2021-22, Hyderabad was at the top, ahead of Bengaluru, with 33 per cent jobs.

Citing the auction of lands at Kokapet in Hyderabad witnessing a record price of Rs 100 crore per acre, he said it is the result of the progress being achieved due to the “stable government and able leadership” of Chandrasekhar Rao.

Referring to the violence in Haryana and Manipur, the minister pointed out that there are no problems in Telangana over religion or caste.

“We are witnessing in other states in India. What is happening in Haryana. Gurgaon is a great IT centre. Those who are there are destroying it…creating trouble in the name of religion, and (indulging in) very bad actions of making people flee,” he said.

