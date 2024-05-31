State emblem row, Congress government’s plans triggers difference of opinion within the party

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 08:45 PM

Hyderabad: The Congress government’s plans to make changes in the State emblem are triggering difference of opinion within the party as few leaders are objecting the proposed changes.

Warangal West MLA Nayini Rajender Reddy said people would raise objections if the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam was removed from the State emblem. The issue would be taken up with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he assured to party workers during a meeting at his camp office on Friday. Party workers also found fault with the State government for failing to recognize true leaders, who had fought for Telangana.

All those, who had opposed Telangana, were being priority in different aspects, they reportedly said. However, the Congress MLA said all the people, who had fought for Telangana irrespective of their political affiliations, would be felicitated on June 3.

He also wanted the people to enroll their names at his camp office and said a temporary committee was constituted led by Professor Kurapati Venkataramana for the purpose. The Congress MLA slammed the BRS leaders for failing to raise objections when the State government divided the erstwhile Warangal into six districts.

An appeal would be made to the Chief Minister to develop Warangal on par with Karimnagar and Khammam, he added.