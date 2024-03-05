CM directs probe into sheep and fishling distribution

The investigating agency would probe the selection of beneficiaries, purchase and distribution of sheep and other all aspects from the day the schemes were launched.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 09:42 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to conduct a comprehensive probe into transactions that took place in the sheep and fishling distribution schemes of the previous government. The investigating agency would probe the selection of beneficiaries, purchase and distribution of sheep and other all aspects from the day the schemes were launched, he said.

“The Vigilance and Enforcement wing’s probe details should be handed over to the ACB immediately, if any corruption or irregularities are noticed in the preliminary report,” Revanth Reddy directed the officials here on Tuesday. The Chief Minister held a review meeting with the Animal Husbandry Department, Dairy Development and Fisheries department officials at Secretariat.

Raising the irregularities in the sheep distribution scheme and the CAG report which pointed out massive corruption in the implementation of the scheme, the CM mentioned the ACB’s investigation in the recent case where funds related to sheep distribution were diverted to their own accounts by some employees under benami names. The Chief Minister questioned the officials as to why the National Cooperative Development Corporation had stopped extending loans in the second installments. The Corporation gave a loan of Rs 3,955 crores in the first installment under Sheep distribution scheme.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the CAG had already raised various objections against the scheme, detected irregularities and NCDC had not given the loan due to various reasons.