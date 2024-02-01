State Government directs district collectors to appoint special officers for Gram Panchayats

1 February 2024

Hyderabad: With the term of Sarpanches getting expired by today, the State government has directed District Collectors to appoint Special Officers or Person-incharge or a committee of Persons-in-charge to perform the functions of the Gram Panchayat.

To this effect, GOMs 5 was issued on Wednesday by the State Government. The District Collectors have been ordered to appoint an officer in the rank of Tahsildar / Mandal Parishad Development Officer / Agriculture Officer / Mandal Educational Officer / Mandal Panchayat Officer or similar rank officers with effect from Friday.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said Sarpanches were retiring from the post and not from public service. He also expressed gratitude to the sarpanches, who served the people for five years.

“Under the leadership of BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao, the role played by sarpanches in establishing nurseries, Palle Prakruthi Vanams, Vaikuntha Dhamams and setting a benchmark for the nation, is invaluable,” Rama Rao said on X. He also hoped that Sarpanches would stay in the public service for a long time.

There are 12,777 Gram Panchayats across the State. Sarpanches Association and a few political parties are demanding the State Government to conduct elections and object to the appointment of Special Officers.

In a representation to the State government, the CPM State unit has demanded the State government to hold the elections immediately.

The CPM State Committee opposes the plans to appoint special officers in place of elected bodies. Panchayat elections should be held immediately to ensure continuity of the governing bodies elected by the people, CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram had demanded.