State Government not extending benefits to TSRTC employees: Bandi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:58 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

File photo

Hyderabad: Being oblivious to the fact that BJP-led Central Government was privatizing many public sector units, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay charged that Telangana Government was trying to privatize State-run TSRTC.

The BJP State unit on Friday staged a demonstration here at Jubilee Bus Station against the fare hike by TSRTC. In the guise of fare and cess hike, State Government was attempting to push TSRTC into losses and eventually privatize the organization, he charged. The BJP State president also said that State Government was not extending benefits accrued through fare hike to TSRTC employees.

Stating that BJP leaders would continue their fight against the Telangana Government, he said law and order had failed in the State. The police department arrested the accused in the Jubilee Hills minor girl rape case only after BJP’s demands, he claimed while addressing party workers at Medchal. “Like in Uttar Pradesh, here too Double Engine governance model is required. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took some tough decisions and as a result crime is under control,” Bandi Sanjay said.

People’s confidence in BJP was increasing. In the past, BJP had only two seats in Parliament but it was now ruling the country. On the contrary, Congress party, which once had 400 seats was now limited to 40 seats, he ridiculed.