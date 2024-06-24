State govt discriminating against backward segments in Telangana: Sirpur (T) MLA

He launched an indefinite hunger strike, protesting the delay in completion of a high-level bridge across Peddavagu at Andevelli village in Kaghaznagar mandal on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 05:49 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Dr Harish Babu on Monday alleged that the State government was showing discrimination against the Sirpur (T) segment by not allocating funds to take up developmental works. He launched an indefinite hunger strike, protesting the delay in completion of a high-level bridge across Peddavagu at Andevelli village in Kaghaznagar mandal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish lashed out at the government for neglecting Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency. He said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was focusing on Kodangal and Madhira assembly constituencies, while ministers were concerned about the growth of their segments. Stating that Kumram Bheem Asifabad was one of the backward districts in the country as declared by NITI Ayog, the MLA said funds were not earmarked to take up development works in Sirpur (T) segment under Panchayat Raj, Roads and Building, and municipal departments in the last seven months. Works on roads, bridges were stalled due to crunch of funds.

People from rural parts were bearing the brunt of the delay in executing developmental works, he said, demanding that the government release funds to pay bills to contractors who were constructing roads, bridges and other developmental projects and to avoid inconvenience to the public.

BJP district president Dr K Srinivas, BJP state executive member K Satyanarayana and Sirpur (T) ZPTC member N Satyanarayana extended support to Harish Babu’s strike.