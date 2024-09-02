State govt failed to help flood affected families: BRS leaders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 07:28 PM

BRS leaders V Ravichandra and P Ajay Kumar interacting with flood affected families in Khammam.

Khammam: The State government has failed to help the families affected by floods and rains in Khammam, BRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra and former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said here on Monday.

They demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take immediate steps to intensify relief measures. The affected families were outraged that the three ministers, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao, in the district had failed miserably in taking immediate relief measures, they said.

Ravichandra and Ajay Kumar inspected affected areas and interacted with families in Khammam on Monday. Later speaking to the media they said that when such calamities occurred in the past, the BRS government took relief measures on a war footing and saved the people deploying helicopters. The MP said that Munneru stream was in spate in an unprecedented manner on Sunday but relief measures were not taken speedily. He reminded that when the stream received floods last year, he along with Ajay Kumar and former MP Nama Nageswara Rao requested the previous BRS government to sanction Rs 690 crore for the construction of retaining walls on either side of the stream to prevent flooding in residential areas on the banks of the stream.A large number of houses were full of mud and debris in the flooded areas, snakes were roaming around and people lost everything. Nine persons lost their lives due to the flood and the Chief Minister should announce an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to their family members, they said.

Likewise, the death of a young agriculture scientist N Ashwini and her father Motilal saddened everyone and the government should give a job to one of her family members. An immediate assistance of Rs 2 lakh and essential items should be given to the affected families, Ravichandra and Ajay Kumar demanded.