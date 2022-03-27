State Scan: List of noteworthy event last week

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:51 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Telangana

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called for inculcating nationalistic values in youth and asserted that protecting national interests should be the highest duty of every citizen, read a press release by Vice President’s Secretariat. Advising youth to become change agents in society, he said protecting national interests includes preserving India’s rich heritage and cultural and linguistic diversity. Observing that India always believed in the philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, he underlined the importance of promoting the concept of universal brotherhood across the globe. The Vice President was releasing a book – ‘Spoorthi Pradatha Sri Somayya’, the life story of late Somepalli Somaiah, a noted social worker. Naidu credited Somayya for shaping his personality at a young age.

Andhra Pradesh

Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Tammineni Seetaram, adjourned the House sine die after passing the Appropriation Bill 2022 and Appropriation (No. 2) Bill 2022 by voice vote. The session witnessed stormy scenes between the ruling YSRC Party and the opposition TDP, with the latter attacking the ruling party over the hooch deaths in Jangareddygudem and its MLAs being repeatedly suspended during the session. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent statement that the TDP had purchased Pegasus spyware during its tenure at the helm provided YSRC with the ammunition. The Assembly had on Monday unanimously decided to constitute a House committee on the Pegasus row in the wake of the recent statement by Banerjee.

Sikkim

Indian Army aviators conducted a casualty evacuation of Army personnel using winching on Advanced Light Helicopter in rugged terrain at an altitude of 11,000 feet in Sikkim Sector, Eastern Theatre. In a tweet by the Eastern Command, it read, “#EasternCommand #IndianArmy Aviators conducted casualty evacuation of Army Personnel using winching on Advanced Light Helicopter in rugged terrain at an altitude of 11,000 ft in #Sikkim Sector, Eastern Theatre saving precious life.” In the northeast, light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall has been forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Jammu & Kashmir

Kashmiri politicians have condemned the killing of a special police officer (SPO) of J&K Police by terrorists in Budgam district on Saturday evening, officials said. The brother of the slain SPO was also injured in the incident. He is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Srinagar. The deceased SPO has been identified Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, and his brother as Umar Ahmad Dar. Officials said that the terrorists fired at the duo at their residence in Chadbugh in Budgam, injuring both of them critically. They were rushed to the hospital where Ishfaq Ahmad was declared brought dead. “Very sorry to hear about the death of SPO Ishfaq Ahmed, who was killed in a militant attack. His brother Umar was injured in the same attack. I unequivocally condemn this attack and pray that Ishfaq finds a place in Jannat and Umar makes a full recovery swiftly,” former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted. “Frankly, even our condemnation seems empty now. At loss of words. How many more dastardly killings will devastate the families of ordinary Kashmiris?

Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects of the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Ahmedabad. Earlier, during the day, Shah inaugurated the College of Audiology at the Sola Civil Hospital in the state and also visited the residence of a party worker in Gandhinagar. Although the Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held by end of the year, political activities in the state have started to gain momentum.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .