Stay healthy through Fit India

Published: 6:20 pm

Fit India Movement launched by the Union Government intending to make physical fitness a way of life, was launched at PMS Boduppal. Students took part in the fitness programme which is aimed at behavioural changes – from a sedentary lifestyle to a physically active way of day-to-day living.

From December 2 to December 8, various activities like yoga, zumba dance, poster making, essay writing, rope skipping and a variety of games were conducted virtually for both the parents and the children.

Participating in these virtual programmes when there is no check is a great achievement in itself. But the cent per cent participation speaks about their self-discipline and responsibility. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Tanuja reiterated on the importance of a nutritious diet, physical activity and remaining accountable.

The head of the sports department Vijaya conceived and executed the programme well and thanked the parents and children for their zealous participation. We firmly believe in providing a congenial atmosphere to the children whether it is online or offline for the overall growth of the students’ personality, she said.

