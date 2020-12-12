Steps being taken to make Nirmal a ‘Swacch town’: Indrakaran

Indrakaran Reddy asserted that efforts were on to convert Nirmal into open-defecation and urination free entity

Nirmal: Minister for Forest and Endowments Allola Indrakaran Reddy said steps were being taken to make Nirmal a Swacch town. He along with Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui formally inaugurated Swacch toilets built on the premises of Collectorate and office of Nirmal Tahsildar on Saturday.

Indrakaran Reddy asserted that efforts were on to convert Nirmal into open-defecation and urination free entity. He urged the public to extend their cooperation in achieving the tag for the town. He informed that the toilets were created for the convenience of rural folks and those visit the district headquarters from remote parts.

The Minister later consoled the bereaved kin of councilor Nalluri Poshetti, whose mother had passed away recently. He then offered condolences to Marugonda Ramu, Nirmal town TRS party’s president on the death of his grandmother Narsu Bai a few days back. He paid floral tributes to Narsu Bai. Municipal Chairperson Gandrath Eshwar and leaders of TRS party were present.

